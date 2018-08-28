Search

Tapestry created to celebrate the community spirit of seaside town

PUBLISHED: 17:46 18 January 2019

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Cafe.. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

Matthew Usher Photography

A special tapestry has been created in an effort to showcase the vibrant community spirit of a north Norfolk seaside town.

The Wells Community Tapestry has been produced thanks to contributions from groups across the town and hangs in several spots around the Wells Maltings.

Seventy five panels represent participants which include Alderman Peel High School, Wells-next-the-sea Women’s Institute, Wells Carnival and Wells Library among many more and was launched at a special event on Friday January 18.

Mary Brady, outreach and learning manager at the Wells Maltings, said: “It’s a collaboration of community spirit. The big thing is celebrating the community and the history.

“The idea was came from producing some activities for the Heritage Lottery Fund. It was organised by Amanda Moffat, a local teacher. There is a lot of high level work that has gone into it.

“It could not have happened with just one group, it’s a coming together of a variety of groups that make it possible. That is what Wells does really together as a group.

“The Tapestry is steeped in what makes Wells a strong community, like working together to rescue those stranded at sea, or simply making a living from the sea, land, or port.”

The community groups involved came up with their ideas and the squares were produced over a 10-month period, with the different sections of the tapestry now hanging throughout the Wells Maltings.

These can be seen in the café, under the grand staircase and at the top of the atrium, culminating with water-inspired spirals in the upstairs Clore Community Studio.

Seamstress Hannah Wilde produced the revamp of the original design and installation was by Kev Monk, who engineered and installed the rigging.

Designs featured include a ship to represent the Wells Harbour Commissioners, tennis racquets and balls to symbolise the Wells Town Tennis Club and a poppy for the Royal British Legion.

The groups and people involved were able to see the creation at a tapestry tea party which was held at the Maltings.

