Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

PUBLISHED: 21:26 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:26 12 March 2019

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

YouTube sensations from Norwich Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman have announced an amicable divorce via Instagram.

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman take a selfie with Santa. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The couple, who rose to fame through social media and have accrued millions of followers between them, had been married for four years.

Tanya had recently taken the step to move into acting, making her stage debut in May last year at Southwark Playhouse in a production of Confidence.

She put out a statement on Instagram saying: “Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to not longer be together.

“We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever.”

Tanya Burr. Photo : Steve AdamsTanya Burr. Photo : Steve Adams

Jim made a simultaneous statement, saying: “After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go out separate ways.

“We’re still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other. We will continue to support one another in all of our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds.”

