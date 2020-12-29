Town car park to become Covid-19 testing site for up to six months
- Credit: Mark Copsey
A town's car park will be closed for six months as it is set to become a Covid-19 testing site from January.
Tanner Street car park in Thetford will be closed from early January and will see a temporary testing building constructed on site.
The car park has been offered by Breckland Council for the use of the Department of Health and Social Care, which will be running the testing site.
A Breckland Council spokesman said: “As part of our contribution to the shared response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Breckland Council has agreed to make its Tanner Street North Car Park, in Thetford, available for this purpose.
"As a result, the car park will be closed to the public for parking purposes from early January 2021, for up to six months, and will see a temporary testing building constructed on site very early in the New Year.”
If residents have any questions about the testing site they are being encouraged to contact The Department of Health and Social Care directly.
