Teenager launches petition to ban plastic water bottles

Published: 10:26 AM February 3, 2021

Tammie Waplington, 18, from North Walsham has launched a petition to get the government to ban single-use plastic water bottles. - Credit: Tammie Waplington

A North Norfolk teenager has launched a petition lobbying the government to ban single-use plastic water bottles.

Tammie Waplington, 18, regularly does litter picks in and around her home town of North Walsham, but when the environmental activist noticed a large proportion of the waste she was collecting was plastic bottles she decided she needed to do something more.

Now, Miss Waplington has set-up a petition calling on the government to install water fountains around the UK to encourage people to move away from single-use plastic water bottles and towards more sustainable options.

She said plastic bottles and coffee cups where the most common items she picked up; "I pick up several plastic bottles every week, and due to the pandemic I’ve only been picking up litter in a small area.

"If we are going to really try to stop contributing to plastic pollution we need to start banning unnecessary single-use plastic items."

To sign Miss Waplington's petition visit: https://www.change.org/ban-plastic-water-bottles