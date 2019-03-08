Talking newspaper sets up on social media

A charity producing a free talking newspaper for the visually impaired has launched a new platform and video to increase access to their work.

The Talking Times is a Fakenham-based charity reading weekly excerpts from the Fakenham and Wells Times and the Eastern Daily Press. The charity has just launched a new Facebook page and a video.

Dave Siseman, the charity's chairman, said: "Every week, our volunteers record a number of news stories, magazine articles and quizzes, which are sent out to about 60 recipients across the area.

"One of our volunteers made a short video of what we do, and hopefully we can use our Facebook page "Talking Times Fakenham District" to attract more people who may benefit from a talking newspaper, and new volunteers.

More information can be found at fakenhamtalkingtimes.co.uk, or on 01328 887507.