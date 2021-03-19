Joy as classical singer wins international contest

Published: 7:27 AM March 19, 2021

Katalin Prentice was awarded the overall grand prize in the vocal section after triumphing in the Alpin Triglav competition that was held online. Picture: Katalin Prentice - Credit: Katalin Prentice

A talented singer from Norfolk is celebrating after triumphing in an international contest.

Hitting all the right notes, Katalin Prentice won the grand prize in an online international singing competition.

The classical soprano singer - a student of the conductor of the popular Pakefield Singers, Vetta Wise - recently entered the oldest international music competition in Slovenia.

With this year's Alpin Triglav competition held online, Katy - who lives in Drayton - was awarded the overall grand prize in the vocal section and she will now be invited to sing in Slovenia in a grand prizewinners’ concert later this year, representing England.

The Alpin Triglav overall results. Picture: Katalin Prentice - Credit: Katalin Prentice

Ms Wise said: "Katy is a young mother and qualified dentist.

You may also want to watch:

"After her medical and musical studies in Hungary, she studied singing in London, and when she married John, she moved to Norfolk some five years ago, travelling regularly to Halesworth for her lessons with me."

Having sung in a number of concerts in Suffolk and Norfolk, she recently gained her Singing ATCL (Associate of the Trinity College of London) with Distinction, before she won a “Highly Commended” certificate from the Odin international competition.

Katalin Prentice won a “Highly Commended” certificate from the Odin international competition. Picture: Katalin Prentice - Credit: Katalin Prentice

Ms Wise added: “I think she is all the more remarkable because she has achieved all these things while first working long hours at a dental practice, then continuing through a very challenging pregnancy and then caring for a beautiful and very energetic pre-two-year-old while studying and performing.

"When Katy became ill again with her current pregnancy she was far too weak to sing, and I suggested she enter some online competitions.

Katalin Prentice with her family. Picture: The Prentice family - Credit: The Prentice family

"So I’m doubly happy that she has done so incredibly well - it’s such an encouragement at a time when she definitely needed cheering up, and so well deserved!”

Mrs Prentice said: “Obviously the past year was very difficult for everyone.

"It was so tragic how everything came to such an abrupt halt and all of our big concerts and performing opportunities were postponed or cancelled.

"I tried to use the time wisely and practiced new musical things that I have never learned before.

"During this time I have received regular singing lessons from my dear teacher Vetta to develop my music technique through Zoom.

"I am hopeful when the time comes and we will be able to perform again, I can come back with a fresh new voice, bringing some new pieces to my singing repertoire.”