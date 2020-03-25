Search

Coronavirus lockdown: Can takeaways remain open?

PUBLISHED: 16:55 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 25 March 2020

Can takeaway food outlets keep going? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Ekaterina Molchanova

Can takeaway food outlets keep going? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Ekaterina Molchanova

Ekaterina Molchanova

All non-essential shops have been told to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the lockdown announcement on Monday.

But what does that mean for takeaways?

The advice is that all cafés and restaurants must remain closed to diners, but takeaway delivery service can continue.

The government said: “People can continue to enter premises to access takeaway services, including delivery drivers.”

However, many takeaways have chosen to close so you will have to check on delivery apps or the takeaway’s social media to see if your local is taking orders.

Essential services which remain open include supermarkets and food shops, with altered opening hours, pharmacies, petrol stations, post offices and launderettes.

For the latest coronavirus updates straight to your email inbox sign up here.

