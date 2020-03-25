Coronavirus lockdown: Can takeaways remain open?

Can takeaway food outlets keep going? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Ekaterina Molchanova Ekaterina Molchanova

All non-essential shops have been told to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the lockdown announcement on Monday.

But what does that mean for takeaways?

The advice is that all cafés and restaurants must remain closed to diners, but takeaway delivery service can continue.

The government said: “People can continue to enter premises to access takeaway services, including delivery drivers.”

However, many takeaways have chosen to close so you will have to check on delivery apps or the takeaway’s social media to see if your local is taking orders.

Essential services which remain open include supermarkets and food shops, with altered opening hours, pharmacies, petrol stations, post offices and launderettes.

For the latest coronavirus updates straight to your email inbox sign up here.