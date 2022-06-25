Beach bird watching classes launched amid dog-walking consultation

Do you want to go walkies...? Or birdies...?

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is encouraging dog owners to take their four-legged friends out bird watching.

It is hosting a special session on its reserve at Holme, near Hunstanton, where owners and their pets can learn to enjoy wildlife together.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is consulting over tighter controls on dogs at Holme - Credit: Richard Osbourne

The trust has launched the initiative as it carries out a consultation over new rules which could mean visitors to the beach would need to keep their dogs on leads during the breeding season for shore nesting birds like little terns, oystercatchers and ringed plover.

It also wants to ban them from a small, remote section of beach beside Thornham Creek, where winter migrants rest up.

A map showing the new proposed controls on dogs at Holme - Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

"We don't want people to think that because of this consultation we're not dog-friendly because that's not the case at all," said Izzy Williamson, the reserve's engagement warden.

"We're holding this event on July 8, it's just about teaching people they can go bird watching with their dog, it doesn't have to be one or the other."

Miss Williamson and her daughter Naomi take their four-year-old border collie Ben to Holme. He sits quietly while they scan the shoreline with their binoculars.

"I've just seen something, it may have been a little tern," said Naomi. "It zipped past really fast."

Holme Beach seen from the air - Credit: Supplied by NWT

Warden Miss Williamson said the trust had prepared some special tips for dog owners on how to enjoy birding with their dog.

They include going hands-free, with a lead that goes around your waist or across your chest. This will also help if you have a dog that won’t sit still.

The colony of little terns at Winterton was hit by high tides and strong winds. - Credit: Kevin Simmonds

Wild birds have a flight zone, which is the distance that they feel comfortable with you coming within. Once you cross that line, the bird will feel unsafe and either walk, run or fly away from you.

The trust says if your dog is sat quietly at your feet, you will find bird watching much easier. Older dogs or certain breeds will be more likely to do this, but other dogs may benefit from a distraction.

Oyster catchers on the beach at Holme - Credit: Nick Goodrum

A new toy that only comes bird watching will keep your dog stimulated, leaving you to enjoy your surroundings in peace.

You should also let your dog let off steam before taking them bird watching, by taking them for a walk first.

The event on Friday, July 8 (10am until noon) is free. Binoculars can be borrowed for the session. Attendees must book tickets via tinyurl.com/yc5nms9y.