Video

'I want to be at the front so I can touch Gary': Hundreds of Take That fans camp overnight for Norwich gig

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

Take That fans from as far afield as Denmark have camped overnight in Norwich to be first in the queue for their gig at Carrow Road tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Barlow of Take That Photo: PA Archive/PA Images Gary Barlow of Take That Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

More than 100 devoted followers of the 90s pop group descended on Carrow Road community park Wednesday night, armed with tents, deck chairs and sleeping bags, to secure one of 500 queue jump wrist bands handed out Thursday morning.

Elena Morris, 34, from Denmark and Tamsin Heide, 46, from the Netherlands, arrived in Norwich at 10pm last night having travelled for around 16 hours combined to make it to the gig.

The pair, who met whilst camping for an earlier Take That gig in Sheffield in April, have been to a total of 7 shows this year.

Ms Morris said for her, camping was part of the experience.

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

"We obviously love the band and it's more than worth it to travel this much to see them. I wouldn't want to stay in a hotel because meeting people is all part of the experience. You're in it together and that is beautiful."

Ms Heide added that she had tickets for two further shows before the end of the tour.

The camping veterans were joined by a few making their debut at a pre-gig sleep over.

Dawn Riley, 44, from Ipswich said she had booked a room at nearby Holiday Inn incase the weather turned nasty overnight.

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

Clutching a plastic mug of black coffee, the mother of four explained her motives for arriving more than 24 hours before gates opened.

"I want to be at the front so I can touch Gary. A hug, a shoulder brush, a cheeky kiss - I just want to be near him."

At 8 am a security guard from the band's entourage arrived to hand out purple wrist bands, giving wearers priority entry when the venue opens this afternoon.

The move has attracted criticism from some attending the gig but Charley Long, 27 from Trowse, said it was fair that those willing to arrive early should be given the first places in the queue.

"I've taken the day off work to be here because I love the band that much. If we're willing to camp out in the rain for a good view then its great that it pays off."