WATCH: Meet Norfolk’s biggest Take That fan who has spent £10,000 on the band

Take That Superfan Teresa Bayford

An NHS worker who has been devoted to Take That since she was a child is letting her love for the boy band shine.

Take That Superfan Teresa Bayford

Teresa Bayford,from the Kings Reach area of King’s Lynn, first discovered the band when she was around 10 years old.

The now 38-year-old recalls she was hooked after seeing the “Do What You Like” music video and Take That posters soon took over her room as some of the first items of her huge collection of merchandise.

Over the years the mega-fan estimates she has spent around £10,000 on collecting merchandise and buying tickets for the 11 live shows she’s attended so far.

Miss Bayford said: “I was just a young kid when I discovered them and they’ve been a big part of my life.

“I’ve watched them grow and they’ve been there through when I was being bullied at school and the end of a relationship.

Take That Superfan Teresa Bayford

“I’ve been a fan for almost 30 years now - that’s a long time.”

Miss Bayford revealed when Take That announced their split back in 1996, she was so devastated that she took a week off school.

“I never thought they’d get back together,” she added. “It sort of felt as if they’d died.”

In the years while the band went their separate ways, Miss Bayford said she continued to listen to the band’s music constantly and kept in touch with pen pals from across the world, who she exchanged different versions of Take That merchandise with.

Now Take That are seemingly back for good, Miss Bayford couldn’t be happier and is looking forward to seeing the band perform at Carrow Road this summer.

Take That Superfan Teresa Bayford

Though she has not met the band yet, Miss Bayford was one of around 300 fans who attended a charity dinner organized by Take That in aid of a bereavement charity after Gary Barlow’s daughter Poppy was stillborn.

Miss Bayford said: “I didn’t want to approach any of them then as it wasn’t the time, but I wanted to be part of the event because it felt important to me.

“I work as a maternity support worker at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in King’s Lynn so it was close to my heart.”

Take That are set to play a sold-out gig at Carrow Road on Thursday May, 30.

Take That Superfan Teresa Bayford

Teresa’s top ten Take That merchandise items

Miss Bayford named her favourite items of merchandise for us.

1 Take that ‘action movie in your pocket’ (a tiny device that lets you watch three video cassettes of the band) - received as a present

Take That Superfan Teresa Bayford

2 Take That dolls - received as a present

3 A Take That clock - received as a present

4 A Take That game - bought in an auction

5 A Take That rucksack - ordered through the take that fan club

6 Take That programmes - collected through the years at concerts

Take That Superfan Teresa Bayford

7 Take That sunglasses - bought at the Progress tour

8 Records/cassette tapes/videos - bought every time the band brought out a new single album.

9 Merchandise items from the Take That fan club

10 Magazines and books of the boys collected over the years