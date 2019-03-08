Dream comes true for Norfolk Take That fans when Howard rescues them at the roadside

Take That surprising their fans. Photo: ITV ITV

Norfolk Take That fans got the trip of a lifetime when one of the band rescued them at the roadside and drove them to a gig.

Kelly Wells, a 40-year-old domestic assistant from King's Lynn and husband Iain, a 44-year-old car rental manager, were travelling on a bus full of Take That superfans to see their idols perform when disaster struck.

The bus broke down and pulled to a halt just outside Sheffield, and Kelly and Iain feared they may not get to see the band perform on their Greatest Hits tour.

If they missed the show, they would also break their run of attending almost every tour since Take That reformed.

But the couple got the shock of their lives when band membeers Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald turned up in a fleet of cars to rescue them - and Howard personally chauffeured them to the gig, enjoying an impromptu singalong and cuppa on the way.

The breakdown had been engineered as a piblicity stunt by car company Suzuki.

The couple had only been told they would be featuring in a pre-show video all about their love of the band - and had no idea they would even get to meet their heroes, let alone experience a dream come true of having a cup of tea with Howard.

Mr Wells said: "I can't believe how lucky we are. It was absolutely the best feeling ever - something we will never forget as long as we live.

"The whole experience was overwhelming, and what a wonderful feeling getting to watch Kelly, as her dream came true of meeting Take That."

Mrs Wells added: "I never in a million years thought that this would happen to me. My friends laughed that if I was to ever meet Take That I'd be hysterical, but I was in such a shock that I couldn't move.

"Iain had to encourage me to go and say hello, it was such an overwhelming and emotional experience. Everything about it was just awesome."

Mrs Wells had dreamed of sharing a cup of tea with the band. Her wish came true when Howard presented a branded Take That flask filled with a delicious brew for the three of them to enjoy.

Take That's Greatest Hits tour brings them to Carrow Road in Norwich on Thursday, May 30.

Extra tickets have gone on sale for the show.