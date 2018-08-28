Search

Advanced search
Video

Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

PUBLISHED: 12:45 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:28 22 November 2018

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

A new Lidl store has opened its doors on the outskirts of Norwich, two years after it was first proposed.

The 18,000sq ft shop is in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston and includes 120 parking spaces and an in-store bakery.

The ribbon was cut by Falcon Junior School children and shoppers were queuing outside before the 8am opening.

Aimi Gotterson-Frost, deputy manager, said: “I’ve been with Lidl for five years and previously I was in the store in Drayton Road which is quite different.

“It’s along the same lines of a Lidl you’ve been to before with a fresh bakery and big fruit and vegetable section but new for this store we have self-service checkouts and previously in Drayton Road we didn’t have any.

The new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston Credit: Louisa BaldwinThe new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

READ MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

“In the middle of Lidl we have opening offers for this weekend and Black Friday offers - the opening offers are exclusive to Lidl in Sprowston and the other deals are in all stores.

Despite the supermarket being located 100m behind the 24-hour Tesco Extra, she thought the two would be able to exist together.

“I think with where we are it’s rapidly expanding and you’ve got the housing estates behind all developing and I think we can live harmoniously.

“The reaction so far has been really good and positive and people are very excited to have another option in Sprowston.”

The new self-service checkout at Lidl in Sprowston Credit: Louisa BaldwinThe new self-service checkout at Lidl in Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The German chain first lodged a licencing application in 2016 and construction began in early 2018.

Earlier this year, Lidl opened a new store on Aylsham Road in Mile Cross, after closing a branch 400m away in Copenhagen Way.

It also recently opened a new £4.5m branch in the West Norfolk village of Heacham, while plans have also been approved for a new store in Common Lane North, Beccles.

Lidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa BaldwinLidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Lidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa BaldwinLidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Lidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa BaldwinLidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Lidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa BaldwinLidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Lidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa BaldwinLidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Lidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa BaldwinLidl Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Video Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast