Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

PUBLISHED: 23:04 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:04 10 November 2019

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Archant

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a converted barn near Tacolneston.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Common Street shortly after 6.30pm after being alerted by the occupants, all of whom escaped the building safely.

At its peak more than 30 firefighters were tackling the blaze, and they managed to save half of the building by pumping water from a nearby pond.

Station manager Stefan Rider said: "Although the workshop part of the building was lost, the swift actions of the first crews that arrived have saved the other half of the building.

"The occupants raised the alarm and everyone got out right at the start. Luckily there was a pond nearby so we have been using that to pump water."

The fire was under control by 10.30pm and a single fire crew will keep a watching brief until morning, when fire investigators will move in to assess the damage.

The workshop roof had caved in making it difficult to reach hot spots underneath.

"When it gets light we will be able to move in there to pull it all apart to fully extinguish it," said Mr Rider. "We will need to go and remove the debris of the roof and pull out what is underneath it."

The cause of the fire is currently unclear and will be assessed by investigators on Monday.

