Eight hour tabata raises hundreds for charity

The team taking part in the tabata challenge. Picture: Premier Foundation Archant

For most tabata training lasts for just four minutes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team that took part in the tabata challenge. Picture: Premier Foundation The team that took part in the tabata challenge. Picture: Premier Foundation

But one health group has kept the high intensity workout going for eight hours to raise money for charity.

Fitness fanatics gathered at NR Health and Fitness in Wymondham to take part in the charity event raising £400 for Premier Foundation.

More than 30 people joined in the challenge which is designed to get heart rates up for short periods of time with only 10 seconds of rest between each 20-second exercise.

But those taking part in the charity tabata did not stop, with some of the members lasting the full eight hours.

The team taking part in the tabata challenge. Picture: Premier Foundation The team taking part in the tabata challenge. Picture: Premier Foundation

The exercises varied from boxing, cycling, squats and burpees.

Aaron Johnston, from NR Health and Fitness, said: “It was a great day. Their mission as a charity is something that we resonate with and hold close to our hearts.”

Premier Foundation works in communities to get disadvantaged young people the opportunity to get involved with sports.