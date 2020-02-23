T-shirts inspired by Caroline Flack's be kind message raises thousands for mental health charity

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

T-shirts inspired by the powerful message of former television presenter Caroline Flack urging people to be kind have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Miss Flack, 40, who grew up in Norfolk, was found dead in her London flat on Saturday, February 15.

An inquest opening into the former Love Island presenter's death at Poplar Coroner's Court in London on February 19 heard her cause of death was suspension by ligature.

In December 2019, Miss Flack wrote on her Instagram: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

And the poignant message has been turned into a #BeKind t-shirt campaign, which launched on February 19 and was the idea of Manchester-based clothing brand InTheStyle.

It features a small collection of t-shirts which are printed with the slogan "In a world where you can be anything, be kind".

The t-shirts are being sold for £10 each, with 100pc of profits going to Samaritans - a charity which supports those with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.

Sales of the clothes in the first 24 hours raised £100,000 and now the figure raised so far has surpassed £300,000.

Posting on Instagram, InTheStyle wrote: "Dear you, I know you have been having a rough time lately. Things seem to be falling apart and aren't going your way. You may feel like a failure.

"Hang in there. You're going to be okay and things are going to work out. Trust me. The world is a better place because of you. You are amazing and loved."

Her death took place just one day after she learned the Crown Prosecution Service was pursuing a court case in which she was charged with domestic abuse against her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The trial was due to take place in March but Miss Flack denied she was a domestic abuser in a powerful social media post which she was unable to share.

Her previously unseen message was released by her mother Chris Flack days after her death via the EDP.

She said she "took responsibility for what happened that night" but said it had been an accident.

Miss Flack said she had written it "as the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment."