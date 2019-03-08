Inquest of cyclist killed in crash postponed again
PUBLISHED: 15:10 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 02 September 2019
Archant
The inquest of a popular cyclist and business owner from Hellesdon who died following a car crash has been postponed again.
Sze-Ming Cheung was cycling in Reepham Road in Swannington when his bike was involved in a crash with a car on June 7, 2018.
The 44-year-old's inquest was opened on June 20, 2018 with the cause of death given as trauma as a result of a road traffic collision.
A pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on June 12 heard a collision investigation report was being prepared, while at a further review on Monday (September 2) Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the case was still not ready for inquest and adjourned it for a further review on November 1.
In June this year, Mr Cheung's family announced they would be requesting a review of Norfolk Police's decision to take no further action against two people questioned following the fatal crash.
