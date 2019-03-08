Inquest of cyclist killed in crash postponed again

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske. Archant

The inquest of a popular cyclist and business owner from Hellesdon who died following a car crash has been postponed again.

CCTV footage showing the van that failed to stop at the scene of the crash that killed cyclist Sze-Ming Cheung. Photo: Norfolk Police CCTV footage showing the van that failed to stop at the scene of the crash that killed cyclist Sze-Ming Cheung. Photo: Norfolk Police

Sze-Ming Cheung was cycling in Reepham Road in Swannington when his bike was involved in a crash with a car on June 7, 2018.

The 44-year-old's inquest was opened on June 20, 2018 with the cause of death given as trauma as a result of a road traffic collision.

A pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on June 12 heard a collision investigation report was being prepared, while at a further review on Monday (September 2) Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the case was still not ready for inquest and adjourned it for a further review on November 1.

In June this year, Mr Cheung's family announced they would be requesting a review of Norfolk Police's decision to take no further action against two people questioned following the fatal crash.