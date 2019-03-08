Search

Advanced search

Inquest of cyclist killed in crash postponed again

PUBLISHED: 15:10 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 02 September 2019

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.

Archant

The inquest of a popular cyclist and business owner from Hellesdon who died following a car crash has been postponed again.

CCTV footage showing the van that failed to stop at the scene of the crash that killed cyclist Sze-Ming Cheung. Photo: Norfolk PoliceCCTV footage showing the van that failed to stop at the scene of the crash that killed cyclist Sze-Ming Cheung. Photo: Norfolk Police

Sze-Ming Cheung was cycling in Reepham Road in Swannington when his bike was involved in a crash with a car on June 7, 2018.

The 44-year-old's inquest was opened on June 20, 2018 with the cause of death given as trauma as a result of a road traffic collision.

A pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on June 12 heard a collision investigation report was being prepared, while at a further review on Monday (September 2) Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the case was still not ready for inquest and adjourned it for a further review on November 1.

In June this year, Mr Cheung's family announced they would be requesting a review of Norfolk Police's decision to take no further action against two people questioned following the fatal crash.

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre leads to police action

Norfolk police were alerted to an illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre after footage emerged on Facebook. Pictured is the Norfolk Constabulary drone. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Retailer bucks the trend with plans to close Brexit stockpile warehouse

Aldiss in Fakenham is closing a warehouse it opened to stockpile for Brexit. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Inquest of cyclist killed in crash postponed again

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists