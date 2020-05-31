Search

Advanced search

Youth project to hold virtual quiz to raise funds for the Brickmakers

PUBLISHED: 07:05 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 31 May 2020

SYEP are holding a virtual quiz to raise funds for the Brickmakers. Picture: Denise Bradley

SYEP are holding a virtual quiz to raise funds for the Brickmakers. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A youth group are holding a virtual quiz to raise funds for one of Norwich’s most loved live music venues.

Sprowston Youth Engagement Project, (SYEP) are holding a Kahoot quiz over Zoom to raise funds for the Brickmakers pub, on Sprowston Road, which has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

In April, the venue warned it would run out of money by the end of June if lockdown continued and launched a £8,000 fundraising bid to keep it going.

SYEP will be holding its virtual quiz to help contribute towards the fundraiser on Saturday, June 6 at 7pm, entry costs £1 and donations are welcome.

There are 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes including a hamper and vouchers to be won and participants will need a minimum of two devices to take part.

To sign up for the quiz and to receive the Zoom ID and password email: clare.lincoln@syep.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown easing announced for 2.2m vulnerable ‘shielders’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced lockdown easing for 2.2m coronavirus 'shielders'. Pic: Andrew Parsons

Child among five rescued after search for group lost on Norfolk marshes

A group had to be rescued after getting lost on Morston Marshes. Pic: Mike Page

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend

Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station this Saturday after it was rescheduled due to bad weather. Photo: PA/ David J. Phillip

Campers who pitched up on bird sanctuary island given talking to by police

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Child among five rescued after search for group lost on Norfolk marshes

A group had to be rescued after getting lost on Morston Marshes. Pic: Mike Page

Campers who pitched up on bird sanctuary island given talking to by police

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

One new coronavirus death reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Youth project to hold virtual quiz to raise funds for the Brickmakers

SYEP are holding a virtual quiz to raise funds for the Brickmakers. Picture: Denise Bradley

Almost £60,000 spent on air travel for Norfolk County Council officers

Nearly £60,000 was spent on flights taken by Norfolk County Council staff in the past three years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24