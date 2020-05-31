Youth project to hold virtual quiz to raise funds for the Brickmakers

A youth group are holding a virtual quiz to raise funds for one of Norwich’s most loved live music venues.

Sprowston Youth Engagement Project, (SYEP) are holding a Kahoot quiz over Zoom to raise funds for the Brickmakers pub, on Sprowston Road, which has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the venue warned it would run out of money by the end of June if lockdown continued and launched a £8,000 fundraising bid to keep it going.

SYEP will be holding its virtual quiz to help contribute towards the fundraiser on Saturday, June 6 at 7pm, entry costs £1 and donations are welcome.

There are 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes including a hamper and vouchers to be won and participants will need a minimum of two devices to take part.

To sign up for the quiz and to receive the Zoom ID and password email: clare.lincoln@syep.co.uk