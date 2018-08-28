Video

Can you make their tails wag again? New homes for dogs abandoned on Norfolk roadside - but five more need housing

Monty and Gloria have found new homes after they were abandoned on a rural road in Syderstone, near Fakenham. Pictured is Gloria. Picture: LINDA TAYLOR Archant

Many were affected by the sad story of the abused dogs found dumped on a rural road in north Norfolk last month.

But now the tails of the Newfoundlands and Leonberger-types left abandoned in Syderstone , near Fakenham, are set to wag again after finding their forever homes.

The seven dogs were rescued when a group of locals discovered them wandering on the roadside with matted fur and bloodshot eyes on Monday October 15.

Following huge public support - including from The Newfoundlands Club UK Welfare and Centre Paws Norfolk in Wymondham - two of the dogs have now been rehoused.

And while Monty and Gloria are enjoying life with their new owners, the remaining five are still waiting to becoming someone’s beloved furbaby.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said it had been overwhelmed with offers of new homes for the dogs and it was “truly grateful” to everyone who had helped.

“After everything they’ve been through recently we are amazed at how loving and affectionate each one of these dogs are - ‘gentle giants’ is an appropriate description.

“Slowly they are starting to learn that not all people are bad.

“It’s unlikely that these dogs have ever lived in a home before so they are going to need owners who can be there with them through the day, working hard to build their confidence with plenty of reassurance.

“We are just happy to know that there are so many people out there willing to offer them new homes and it is heartening to think that they all now have such a brighter future ahead of them.”

The dogs were dumped on the same day as four Newfoundland dogs, two cockapoos and two Lhasa-apsos in Redmile, Leicestershire. Although it has not been confirmed if the incidents are linked, it has been considered plausible.

The RSPCA is continuing its appeal for information following the incident. If anyone recognises the dogs or has any information, please ring the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.

The dogs are currently at the Eau Brink rehoming centre run by the West Norfolk RSPCA and if people are interested in finding out which dogs are still available they can contact the centre on 01553 618889 or email receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com.