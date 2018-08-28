Search

Group of dogs dumped on remote road all find new homes before Christmas

PUBLISHED: 15:39 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:06 29 December 2018

Lauren Nicholls, groomer at the Dogotel at Hillington, with one of the dogs, believed to be a newfoundland type dog, that were found dumped at Syderstone, which is still to be groomed and cleaned up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

It is often said that all’s well that ends well and for a group of dogs found abandoned on a rural road in north Norfolk earlier this year, nothing could be further from the truth.

The story of the abused dogs dumped two months ago in Syderstone, near Fakenham, shocked many around the county and also further afield when a second group was discovered on the same day more than 100 miles away in Leicestershire.

The seven dogs were rescued when a group of locals discovered them wandering on the roadside with matted fur and bloodshot eyes on Monday, October 15.

Within days, they pups were unrecognisable following an incredible transformation by groomers and RSPCA staff.

And now, finally the tails of the Newfoundlands and Leonberger-types can wag again following the news that they have all found new owners to look after them.

RSPCA Inspector Dean Astillberry with one of the dogs, believed to be a leonberger type dog, that were found dumped at Syderstone, now cleaned up and groomed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRSPCA Inspector Dean Astillberry with one of the dogs, believed to be a leonberger type dog, that were found dumped at Syderstone, now cleaned up and groomed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Monty and Gloria were settled into their new homes last month and now it has been revealed that the remaining five were all able to be rehomed just before Christmas.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “All the dogs have now been rehomed and just in time for Christmas, which is awesome news.”

The case of the Syderstone dogs saw huge public support including from The Newfoundlands Club UK Welfare and Centre Paws Norfolk in Wymondham, which organised a sponsored walk to raise money for the dogs care and vet bills.

The RSPCA spokesperson added that they had been overwhelmed with offers of new homes for the dogs and was “truly grateful” to everyone who had helped.

The Syderstone dogs were dumped on the same day as four Newfoundland dogs, two cockapoos and two Lhasa-apsos in Redmile, Leicestershire. Although it has not been confirmed if the incidents are linked, it has been considered plausible.

- The RSPCA is continuing its appeal for information following the incident. If anyone recognises the dogs or has any information, please ring the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.

Lauren Nicholls, groomer at the Dogotel at Hillington, with one of the dogs, believed to be a newfoundland type dog, that were found dumped at Syderstone, which is still to be groomed and cleaned up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLauren Nicholls, groomer at the Dogotel at Hillington, with one of the dogs, believed to be a newfoundland type dog, that were found dumped at Syderstone, which is still to be groomed and cleaned up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

