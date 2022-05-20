Colman family treasures to go under the hammer

The Colman Armada service has a guide price of £8,000 to £12,000 - Credit: Sworders

Antiques and artworks are among 90 lots from the estate of the late Sir Timothy Colman which will go under the hammer next month.

Sir Timothy Colman. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Sir Timothy died at his home at Bixley Manor, near Norwich, in September last year at the age of 91, surrounded by his family.

Bixley Manor - Credit: Sworders

Part of the Colman's Mustard dynasty, he was also a Royal Navy officer, world record holder, naturalist, businessman, a Knight of the Garter and a champion for Norfolk.

He had key roles in establishing the University of East Anglia, the Sainsbury Centre and in the creation of Whitlingham Broad.

He became a director of Eastern Counties Newspapers (now Archant), the publishers of the Eastern Daily Press, in 1957.

A former High Sheriff, he also served as Lord-Lieutenant.

Items from Sir Timothy's estate will be auctioned by fine arts auctioneers Sworders on June 14 and 15.

Colman family treasures included in the sale include an 'Armada’ pattern silver-gilt presentation service by Walter H Wilson.

The service, with a guide price of £8,000 to £12,000, includes nine dishes, eight candlesticks, eight salts and two mustard pots.

The Colman family were well-known collectors of East Anglian works of art and patrons of local craftsmen.

The sale includes two works by Norfolk sculptor and woodcarver James W Minns (c1828-1904), credited with designing the original bull's head emblem still used by Colman's Mustard today.

A framed relief carving of a robin perched on a cherry branch, signed and dated 'JW Minns Norwich, 1888' is offered with another similar unsigned example with a guide of £400 to £600.

James W Minns reliefs - Credit: Sworders

A skilled yachtsman, who claimed the record for the world's fastest yacht on Crossbow II, two of Sir Timothy's sailing presentation trophies are being auctioned, with an estimate of £1,200 to £1,500.

Two of Sir Timothy Colman's sailing presentation trophies are up for auction - Credit: Sworders

An 18th century pair of Britannia standard candlesticks by Anthony Nelme, London is estimated at £5,000 to £7,000 while a 'Baring' pattern two-seat sofa by Howard & Sons of London is expected to bring £3,000 to £5,000.

The auction will be held at Stansted Mountfitchet Auction Rooms in Essex. Details, including how to bid online, are at sworder.co.uk.