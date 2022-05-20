News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Colman family treasures to go under the hammer

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:10 AM May 20, 2022
Colman Armada service

The Colman Armada service has a guide price of £8,000 to £12,000 - Credit: Sworders

Antiques and artworks are among 90 lots from the estate of the late Sir Timothy Colman which will go under the hammer next month.

Sir Timothy Colman

Sir Timothy Colman. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Sir Timothy died at his home at Bixley Manor, near Norwich, in September last year at the age of 91, surrounded by his family.

Bixley Manor

Bixley Manor - Credit: Sworders

Part of the Colman's Mustard dynasty, he was also a Royal Navy officer, world record holder, naturalist, businessman, a Knight of the Garter and a champion for Norfolk.

He had key roles in establishing the University of East Anglia, the Sainsbury Centre and in the creation of Whitlingham Broad.

He became a director of Eastern Counties Newspapers (now Archant), the publishers of the Eastern Daily Press, in 1957.

A former High Sheriff, he also served as Lord-Lieutenant.

Items from Sir Timothy's estate will be auctioned by fine arts auctioneers Sworders on June 14 and 15.

Colman family treasures included in the sale include an 'Armada’ pattern silver-gilt presentation service by Walter H Wilson.

The service, with a guide price of £8,000 to £12,000, includes nine dishes, eight candlesticks, eight salts and two mustard pots.

The Colman family were well-known collectors of East Anglian works of art and patrons of local craftsmen.

The sale includes two works by Norfolk sculptor and woodcarver James W Minns (c1828-1904), credited with designing the original bull's head emblem still used by Colman's Mustard today. 

A framed relief carving of a robin perched on a cherry branch, signed and dated 'JW Minns Norwich, 1888' is offered with another similar unsigned example with a guide of £400 to £600.

James W Minns reliefs

James W Minns reliefs - Credit: Sworders

A skilled yachtsman, who claimed the record for the world's fastest yacht on Crossbow II, two of Sir Timothy's sailing presentation trophies are being auctioned, with an estimate of £1,200 to £1,500.

Two of Sir Timothy Colman's sailing presentation trophies

Two of Sir Timothy Colman's sailing presentation trophies are up for auction - Credit: Sworders

An 18th century pair of Britannia standard candlesticks by Anthony Nelme, London is estimated at £5,000 to £7,000 while a 'Baring' pattern two-seat sofa by Howard & Sons of London is expected to bring £3,000 to £5,000.

The auction will be held at Stansted Mountfitchet Auction Rooms in Essex. Details, including how to bid online, are at sworder.co.uk.

