Villager panto returns after two-year break

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:49 AM October 24, 2022
Terrington panto

Mary Bush stars as Arthur in the Terrington panto Sword in the Stone - Credit: Emily Prince

A village panto is returning after a two-year lay-off because of Covid.

The Sword in the Stone is being staged at Terrington Village Hall on December 1, 2 and 3.

Written by Emily Prince and Carrie Ingram-Gettins, the story follows a young baker's boy Arthur and his love for the Princess Guinevere.

The cast is made up of locals some of whom have been treading the boards each Christmas since the village's first panto Snow White in 2009.

It includes Mary Bush as Arthur, Mark Wilson as Dame Abbie Cadabra and Mike McCann as Merlin, the Court Wizard.

Tickets priced £10 for adults, £6 for under-12s and £29 for a family are on sale now via 01553 829161.


