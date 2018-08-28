Tomahawk axe and sword seized from Norwich home during raid on cannabis farm
PUBLISHED: 16:44 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 27 November 2018
A tomahawk axe and sword were seized when police raided a cannabis set-up at a Norwich home.
Weapons and cannabis found in the Silver Triangle area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich police
The Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team said they executed a warrant in the silver triangle area of Norwich on Tuesday morning, when they discovered the plants. But alongside the drugs, they also discovered a loot of weapons, including knives, a sword and a tomahawk axe.
They said one person was arrested in connection with the find.
