Search

Advanced search

Swiss students take virtual trip to Norwich after virus stops travel

PUBLISHED: 11:42 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 22 May 2020

A group of Swiss tourism students are holding a virtual trip to Norwich, after coronavirus scuppered their plans to visit the city in person.Picture: Studyweek Norwich

A group of Swiss tourism students are holding a virtual trip to Norwich, after coronavirus scuppered their plans to visit the city in person.Picture: Studyweek Norwich

Archant

A group of Swiss tourism students are holding a virtual trip to Norwich, after coronavirus scuppered their plans to visit the city in person.

A group of Swiss tourism students are holding a virtual trip to Norwich, after coronavirus scuppered their plans to visit the city in person.Picture: Studyweek NorwichA group of Swiss tourism students are holding a virtual trip to Norwich, after coronavirus scuppered their plans to visit the city in person.Picture: Studyweek Norwich

The eight students, who are all in their fourth semester at the University of Applied Science of the Grisons, were due to visit Norwich in June for a week long trip to study the city’s tourism industry and branding.

But when international travel ground to a halt, the students were forced to take a different approach.

Now, instead of visiting the city in person, they are touring its sights virtually, documenting their trip via Instagram.

Joline Leuzinger and Nicole Fischer, who are in charge of the team’s marketing, said the group were devastated when they realised they wouldn’t be able to visit Norwich in person.

They said the study week abroad was a “highlight” of their course but realised the threat coronavirus posed was a serious one.

READ MORE: Mystery solved! Origin of Norwich keyboard revealed

They said; “The most difficult thing for us was to stay motivated, after we got the messages that the trip was cancelled.”

You may also want to watch:

The team said they chose Norwich, after their tutor included it in a list of possible destinations, they said, initially, no one on the group had heard of the city.

“First, we thought that Norwich was in Ireland then we realized that is located in Norfolk England. Furthermore, we did not even know how to pronounce Norwich and had to Google it.

“However, as soon as we started researching about the destination we fell in love with Norwich.

“Until now it was quite fun to explore the city virtually. We have done a lot of research about the destination and also its tourism strategy and branding,” they said.

READ MORE: ‘Raw beauty’ of lockdown Norwich captured in haunting film

The group have created an Instagram page, where they are asking people to describe the city to them in three words.

“A lot of locals answered us and described Norwich as a fun, vibrant and beautiful city.

“It was really nice to see that people truly cared about Norwich and that they see their home as something beautiful,” they said.

• The group are looking to speak Norwich businesses and residents about Norwich and its tourism branding. To find out more visit: https://study-week-norwich-1.jimdosite.com/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

This is the biggest challenge the Eastern Daily Press has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Front page of EDP revealing allegations of abuse at a former Norfolk residential school, Red House near Buxton. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

Town could see ‘supermarket-style’ one-way system for pedestrians post-lockdown

Sheringham town centre, which has suffered a dramatic drop in footfall since the coronavirus outbreak Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Customers from as far as Leicestershire’: How things are looking on the Norfolk coast

Crowds flocked to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year. But elsewhere, the coast was almost deserted Picture: Chris Bishop

Countryside must be treated with respect as lockdown footpath use soars

Countryside footpaths must be used with respect for the farmers who provide them, says Tom Corfield of Arnolds Keys. Picture: Cheryl Dye / iWitness24
Drive 24