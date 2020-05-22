Swiss students take virtual trip to Norwich after virus stops travel

A group of Swiss tourism students are holding a virtual trip to Norwich, after coronavirus scuppered their plans to visit the city in person.

The eight students, who are all in their fourth semester at the University of Applied Science of the Grisons, were due to visit Norwich in June for a week long trip to study the city’s tourism industry and branding.

But when international travel ground to a halt, the students were forced to take a different approach.

Now, instead of visiting the city in person, they are touring its sights virtually, documenting their trip via Instagram.

Joline Leuzinger and Nicole Fischer, who are in charge of the team’s marketing, said the group were devastated when they realised they wouldn’t be able to visit Norwich in person.

They said the study week abroad was a “highlight” of their course but realised the threat coronavirus posed was a serious one.

They said; “The most difficult thing for us was to stay motivated, after we got the messages that the trip was cancelled.”

The team said they chose Norwich, after their tutor included it in a list of possible destinations, they said, initially, no one on the group had heard of the city.

“First, we thought that Norwich was in Ireland then we realized that is located in Norfolk England. Furthermore, we did not even know how to pronounce Norwich and had to Google it.

“However, as soon as we started researching about the destination we fell in love with Norwich.

“Until now it was quite fun to explore the city virtually. We have done a lot of research about the destination and also its tourism strategy and branding,” they said.

The group have created an Instagram page, where they are asking people to describe the city to them in three words.

“A lot of locals answered us and described Norwich as a fun, vibrant and beautiful city.

“It was really nice to see that people truly cared about Norwich and that they see their home as something beautiful,” they said.

• The group are looking to speak Norwich businesses and residents about Norwich and its tourism branding. To find out more visit: https://study-week-norwich-1.jimdosite.com/

