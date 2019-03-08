Town's swimming pool still shut after 20 days

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:28 22 April 2019

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Archant

The town’s swimming pool remains shut following problems with the water temperature and ventilation.

In a post to Facebook, Bungay Pool and Gym said: “Work to replace older pipe work and fittings is currently being carried out and will be complete by Thursday 18 April.

“Following this, further testing will take place next week with the results expected by Monday May 6.

“Once we have received these results, we will then be able to advise on a potential reopening date.

“Once again, we would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst this essential work is carried out.”

This is the fourth time in six months the pool has been closed.

Earlier this year, East Suffolk Council announced plans for a £3.4 million upgrade for the pool.

The plans will include a new sauna, a changing area which includes individual cubicles with showers, an air-conditioned poolside viewing area and re-decoration.

