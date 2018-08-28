Search

Advanced search
Video

Did you take part? Hundreds of swimmers dive into Boxing Day dips in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:27 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:40 26 December 2018

Around 100 people swam in the sea during Mundesley Boxing Day dip 2018. Picture: ELIZABETH HAYNES

Around 100 people swam in the sea during Mundesley Boxing Day dip 2018. Picture: ELIZABETH HAYNES

Archant

For some, Boxing Day is all about eating leftovers, hitting the sales, or enjoying the day watching films.

But for a brave few, they arrived at the beach to plunge into the sea for a swim instead.

More than 150 swimmers turned out to dip their toes – and more – into the sea at Mundesley on Wednesday, December 26.

The brave swimmers ran into the water at 11am after filling up on hot drinks and nibbles to keep them warm.

Colin Plummer, of the Mundesley Volunteers Inshore Lifeboat crew, said the event was getting bigger every year and was well supported by the “wonderful dippers” who dared to jump into the North Sea.

As well as a fancy dress competition for children and adults, a bucket collection raised money for two local organisations - the Mundesley Jaguar Explorer Scout Group and the North Norfolk Surf Life-Saving Club.

More keen swimmers, including some four-legged friends, took part in another Boxing Day dip at Overstrand.

The charity swim took place at the bottom of the gangway at 10.30am.

And in Sea Palling, dozens more splashed around like it was peak summer time to raise funds for the charity Lets Do It Anyway, to help promote social welfare and equality inclusion for children and adults of all ages.

This year’s seventh Lets Do It Anyway charity dip will see funds go towards its New Year Wish project.

Please keep an eye on our website later for details about this year’s Cromer Boxing Day dip.

- Did you take part in a Boxing Day dip? Then please send a photo and a few words about it to reporter Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of Christmas Day town centre assault

A teenager was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of common assault Picture: Archant

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Airport safety fears over 328-home development

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists