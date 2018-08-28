Video

Did you take part? Hundreds of swimmers dive into Boxing Day dips in north Norfolk

Around 100 people swam in the sea during Mundesley Boxing Day dip 2018. Picture: ELIZABETH HAYNES Archant

For some, Boxing Day is all about eating leftovers, hitting the sales, or enjoying the day watching films.

But for a brave few, they arrived at the beach to plunge into the sea for a swim instead.

More than 150 swimmers turned out to dip their toes – and more – into the sea at Mundesley on Wednesday, December 26.

The brave swimmers ran into the water at 11am after filling up on hot drinks and nibbles to keep them warm.

Colin Plummer, of the Mundesley Volunteers Inshore Lifeboat crew, said the event was getting bigger every year and was well supported by the “wonderful dippers” who dared to jump into the North Sea.

As well as a fancy dress competition for children and adults, a bucket collection raised money for two local organisations - the Mundesley Jaguar Explorer Scout Group and the North Norfolk Surf Life-Saving Club.

More keen swimmers, including some four-legged friends, took part in another Boxing Day dip at Overstrand.

The charity swim took place at the bottom of the gangway at 10.30am.

And in Sea Palling, dozens more splashed around like it was peak summer time to raise funds for the charity Lets Do It Anyway, to help promote social welfare and equality inclusion for children and adults of all ages.

This year’s seventh Lets Do It Anyway charity dip will see funds go towards its New Year Wish project.

