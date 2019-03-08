Search

Two swimmers rescued from island after being cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 21:11 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:11 26 August 2019

Scolt Head Island: Pictures: National Trust

Archant

Two people have been rescued from an island after becoming cut off by the tide.

The pair became stranded on Scolt Head Island, near Brancaster, after swimming across the channel to land.

Once on the island the swimmers realised their route back to shore had been cut off by strong tidal currents and called the coastguard for help.

The Hunstanton Lifeboat was launched at around 11.34am on Monday and the stranded swimmers were rescued.

They were returned to the beach and warned about the dangers of swimming in strong tidal waters.

A spokesman for the Coastguard UK reminded people to beware of tidal waters, especially when approaching harbours and to read advice published as part of its Respect the water campaign:

*Check the Weather and tide times.

*Read signs - Be aware of local hazards such as sandbanks, channels and strong tidal currents.

*Carry means of calling for help.

*If you see someone in danger dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

