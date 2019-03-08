Three swimmers rescued after getting into 'difficulty' off coast
PUBLISHED: 21:40 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:41 30 July 2019
Lifeguards rescued three swimmers who got into trouble off Mundesley coast this evening.
Around 6pm the Mundesley lifeboat was paged to reports after the trio had got into difficulty while swimming just off the sea front.
One launched the lifeboat crew found the swimmers safely ashore after they were rescued by lifeguards nearby.
The lifeboat crew deployed a medic who was EMT trained to assess the casualties, and said they were "cold and had taken on water".
The three people were handed over to the care of the East of England Ambulance Service and Bacton Coastguard.