Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Three swimmers rescued after getting into 'difficulty' off coast

PUBLISHED: 21:40 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:41 30 July 2019

The Mundesley Lifeboat twas paged to three swimmers in trouble off the sea front. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Mundesley Lifeboat twas paged to three swimmers in trouble off the sea front. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2015

Lifeguards rescued three swimmers who got into trouble off Mundesley coast this evening.

Around 6pm the Mundesley lifeboat was paged to reports after the trio had got into difficulty while swimming just off the sea front.

You may also want to watch:

One launched the lifeboat crew found the swimmers safely ashore after they were rescued by lifeguards nearby.

The lifeboat crew deployed a medic who was EMT trained to assess the casualties, and said they were "cold and had taken on water".

The three people were handed over to the care of the East of England Ambulance Service and Bacton Coastguard.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Daniel Farke urges City to learn harsh lessons after a 4-1 Atalanta friendly defeat

Teemu Pukki was never far from the action in Norwich City's 4-1 defeat to Atalanta Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City 1-4 Atalanta: Canaries slip to friendly loss against Serie A outfit

Todd Cantwell opened the scoring for Norwich City against Atalanta Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists