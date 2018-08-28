Lifeboat and coastguard rescue officers alerted amid reports of swimmer in difficulty

Coastguard rescue officers were called out. Photo: HM Coastguard Lowestoft and Southwold. Archant

A swimmer believed to be in difficulty at sea in north Lowestoft sparked a lifeboat and coastguard call-out.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But subsequent investigations proved to be “a false alarm with good intent.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Lowestoft & Southwold said the team was alerted just after noon on Sunday, November 25 to “reports of a swimmer possibly in difficulty just off the groynes at North Denes.”

The RNLI Lowestoft lifeboat was launched but “investigations proved a false alarm with good intent,” according to the coastguard rescue officers who were subsequently stood down.