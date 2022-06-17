News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Large swarms of wasps and bees in King's Lynn

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:40 PM June 17, 2022
A swarm of wasps on Blackfriars Street in King's Lynn.

A swarm of wasps on Blackfriars Street in King's Lynn. - Credit: Pia Johnson

Several swarms of wasps and bees have been reported hovering in King's Lynn streets as the weather hots up.

A large swarm of wasps was seen hovering on Blackfriars Street in the west Norfolk town opposite King's Lynn Mobility Centre.

The large group of insects appeared yesterday at about 11.50am and remained on the street for about an hour, settling on a pedestrian crossing in the town, before a bee keeper was contacted to remove them.

The wasps later settled on a pedestrian crossing outside King's Lynn Mobility Centre.

The wasps later settled on a pedestrian crossing outside King's Lynn Mobility Centre. - Credit: Leena Mariea Prins

It follows a number of earlier incidents this summer, with Steve Kirman, who works in the mobility centre reporting similar groups of bees in Baxter's Plain near the town's old post office.

He said: "They were just outside the shop yesterday, but there have been lots of swarms around Lynn this year.

"A few weeks ago there were swarms behind and in front of the old post office, and there was also a congregation in the alleyway near the multi-storey car park.

"We've been here 29 years and we haven't really seen any until this year.

"I can understand why they would want to come to Lynn though, it's a great place to be."

A Facebook post on the wasps in a King's Lynn community group has amassed over 200 comments, with many people reporting bees or wasps in their part of the town.

Swarms have been reported as far away as Gaywood.

Some reported seeing hives around the old post office, with a group seen removing one from a 20mph sign in the area yesterday.

