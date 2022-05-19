Your Money Matters: Swapping skills and bartering can still be valuable

Columnist

Money is tight for many people at the moment due to rising prices - Credit: Getty Images

Money makes the world go round but Norfolk-based money coach KIM UZZELL believes the power of bartering should not be forgotten.

With the financial squeeze being felt in households and businesses across the county, it’s perhaps time we took a tip from our ancestors and found ways other than traditional currency transactions (ie spending money) to help us get the most out of life.

We’re very used to exchanging money for goods and services. We hand over cash, we tap our cards and smartwatches, and we press “BUY NOW” online, then we watch as our already stretched bank accounts dwindle further.

But the transaction doesn’t need to be a cash-based one.

Bartering is a system that has been around for thousands of years - people exchanging their goods and services for those offered by others, with no 'cash' changing hands.

Provided that both parties to the transaction feel they are getting a fair deal, this is something that can work well, so is there a way we can introduce this into our 2022 way of living?

Now, I’m not suggesting you head into Jarrolds or your local supermarket and ask them if they’d take an hour’s gardening or plumbing service in return for a basket load of shopping, but on a peer-to peer level, there is quite likely scope for mutual benefit.

What skills do you have, that you could swap?

Are you a hairdresser, a plumber, a painter and decorator or a caterer? Do you provide book-keeping services or can you service cars?

Can you swap your skills for someone else’s within your family, your circle of friends, or your neighbourhood?

Perhaps you could look into creating a local group for skills and service swaps on social media, or maybe there is something already in place where you live that you have yet to discover.

Norfolk-based money coach Kim Uzzell of mymoneymovement.co.uk - Credit: @Valentinestudio

Several years ago, when my daughter was eight or nine, we lived next door to a family who home-schooled their daughter. They were very confident with many subjects, but maths wasn’t one of them, so they asked me if I would help out.

In return, as they had horse-riding stables, they taught my daughter to ride.

The result was that both children and adults got something that was beneficial, and the best thing was that it cost neither family a bean. Get swapping!

For more from Norfolk-based financial expert Kim Uzzell head to mymoneymovement.co.uk or follow her on Instagram @kimuzzellmoneycoach.

YOUR MONEY MATTERS

Each week the EDP brings you tips and advice to help combat the cost of living crisis...

FREE EVENTS

Scattered throughout the approaching celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are a host of free events.

As Her Majesty celebrates 70 years on the throne, bank holidays have been arranged for Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

From a raft of events in towns and villages across the region for the lighting of jubilee beacons, to community celebrations, families will be provided with plenty of options.

In Diss, for example, a Glow in the Park event, is being held in the town park on the Thursday bank holiday between 4pm and 10.30pm, featuring live music, street food stalls and fireworks from the mere’s boardwalk.

There is free admission to a Picnic at the Rec event in Stalham and similar events are being held in places including Poringland, Spooner Row and Brundall.

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception at Sandringham on February 5 - Credit: Joe GIddens/PA

While in Norwich, the Big Jubilee Lunch is being held on Sunday, June 5 with people able to take a seat at the 120-metre long picnic table on St Peters Street between 11am and 3pm.

Hosted by the Lord Mayor, performers will include the African Choir of Norfolk, local 1960s cover band The Austin Beats and performers from The Garage.

There will also be free activities for youngsters such as a colouring wall and circus skills workshops, with attendees invited to bring a picnic or enjoy the range of food available to purchase in the city.

Head to platinumjubileenorfolk.org/events for the full list of free and paid-for events.

TIP OF THE WEEK

Not all coupons are cut out of a paper these days, many money-saving vouchers are also available online. Moneysavingexpert.com lists the top freebies and discounts from supermarkets and online sources, including savings on food, pet food and cleaning products.

BARGAIN DEALS

The Tamarind Tree restaurant in All Saints Green, Norwich is offering 50pc off their dinner menu all day between from Monday to Thursday. This applies for dine-in or self-collection only and on food only. See their website for full details.