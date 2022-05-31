Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Fire crews worked to rescue Billy for more than two hours after fell into a ditch and got stuck in thick hedgerow - Credit: Phillipa Brock

A horse that became stuck in a ditch and hedgerow died in the arms of his owner despite firefighters doing "everything they could" to save him.

Passers-by contacted the fire brigade after finding the horse in distress in a field off Hoe Road South in Swanton Morley.

Rescuers worked for more than two hours to save 19-year-old Billy and have been praised for their "heroic support".

Phillipa Brock with her horse Billy, who died despite an "heroic" rescue effort to save him after he became stuck in a ditch at a field in Swanton Morley - Credit: Phillipa Brock

Owner Phillipa Brock, 29, said she had an "unbreakable bond" with Billy and that she was "eternally grateful" to everybody who tried to help him.

"I didn't think for a minute he was going to die, but if they hadn't helped he would have died in the field overnight alone," she said. "But because of them, he died in my arms instead."

A jogger and a couple who lived next to the field alerted emergency services after finding Billy in distress at about 9pm on Wednesday, May 25

Fire crews from Dereham and Carrow used saws to cut him free from a large hedge and then used ropes to pull him out after attempts to prop him up with hay bales and coax him out of the ditch failed.

Billy was freed by 10.33pm but he did not make it through the night.

Ms Brock, who is from Dereham and works at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, rescued Billy when he was six and has spent all her life around horses.

She said he was a thoroughbred and expected to live until his late 20s which made his death "much harder" to deal with.

"He was very stressed during the rescue," she said. "He was kicking around which made it more difficult.

Billy was two weeks away from his 20th birthday when he died in an accident at his field in Swanton Morley - Credit: Phillipa Brock

"He had suffered a lot of facial injuries in the accident. The vet said it was the shock that killed him."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said its teams are "always prepared" to support the people of Norfolk.

Group Manager for Central District, Emyr Gough, added: “Some incidents can be unpredictable due to working with large animals like in the case of this particular incident, but our crews are trained for and always willing to deal with animal rescues with respect, dignity, and professionalism."