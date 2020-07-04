One family can’t wait for the pubs to reopen

Turns out this family of swans are just as keen for The Ferry Inn at Stokesby to reopen as some of their human counter parts. Picture: Hilary Franzen Archant

A family of six has been pictured queuing outside a Norfolk pub keenly awaiting the reopening of the nation’s watering holes this weekend.

The family of swans, known locally as Sid and Juliette and the Sidlets, were captured forming an orderly queue outside the The Ferry Inn at Stokesby by Hilary Franzen.

The pub, which sits on the River Bure in the Norfolk Broads, is one of dozens of venues across the county which will be reopening to the public today, in the biggest easing of lockdown to date.

In a message to its customers on social media, the pub warned customers that while it was looking forward to welcoming them back the experience would be a little different to what they remember.

The pub said: “The safety of my family, our staff, customers and local community is paramount so we will be asking you to be patient, understanding and kind. We will be doing our best.