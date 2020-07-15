Search

Advanced search

Three-year wait for new village playground almost over

PUBLISHED: 08:13 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 15 July 2020

Swannington Play Area committee members and children at the village's current play area, which is just about to be redeveloped. Picture: Laura Marfell-Williams

Swannington Play Area committee members and children at the village's current play area, which is just about to be redeveloped. Picture: Laura Marfell-Williams

Archant

A village’s three-year wait for a new play area is finally nearly over.

Swannington Play Area committee members and their children in 2018, when they were fundraising to replace the play area. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSwannington Play Area committee members and their children in 2018, when they were fundraising to replace the play area. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Work on the playground off School Road in Swannington, near Aylsham, is due to start on July 22, and should be ready for use by the August 31 bank holiday.

Biffa Award, which gives grants to projects that benefit communities living near landfill sites, are paying for almost £59,000 of the £70,000 project, with the rest paid for by local charities and fundraising events.

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award grants manager, said: “At times like this it is more important than ever that we continue to support projects that build communities, like this new play area for the children of Swannington and surrounding villages.

“Hopefully in the not too distant future we will be able to see children enjoying the new facilities.”

A decision was made in 2016 to remove most of the village’s old playground equipment after it was condemned by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents as unsafe for use and beyond repair.

Originally installed in the early 1980s, the equipment was introduced to counteract  anti-social behaviour in the village, near Aylsham.

You may also want to watch:

Residents formed a not-for-profit company called Swannington Play Area Ltd (SPA) to get a new play area built.

The land itself was leased from the then owner.

After the equipment was removed, the ownership of the land was under question so SPA was unable to buy new  equipment.

But in 2017, the land was gifted to Swannington Parish Council on behalf of the village.

Laura Marfell-Williams, director of SPA, said: “Outdoor play is so important for children, and in a tiny village like Swannington the play area is even more valuable as it gives families a place to meet up.

“The redevelopment funded by Biffa Award will have a really positive impact on families from our village and the wider community.”

Lucy Mutimer, seven, whose mother Helen is the committee treasurer, said: “It’s really exciting that we are going to have a new play area.

“I can’t wait to try out the zipwire.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Anger as plans for 600 homes near to medieval castle given the green light

Hundreds turned out to protest at proposals for hundreds of new homes at Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

Council approves plans to slash number of affordable homes on controversial estate

A concept drawing of the 'central square' on the Treetops development, to be built on either side of Swanton Road in Dereham's north-east. Image: Planning and Access Statement/Node

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Manager removed from coronavirus testing site after racism complaint

Postwick park and ride coronavirus test centre. Picture: Mike Page

Warning issued over ‘fake’ BT emails

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware these fake BT emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards