Stubborn swan squares up to traffic in Norfolk village

Published: 12:31 PM December 5, 2020

The cob swan squared up to traffic over Potter Heigham Bridge in the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Simon Crutchley

A swan that blocked a village road was caught on camera as he squared up to a traffic while his mate watched from the sidelines.

Simon Crutchley, 54, from Rollesby, was leaving Lathams in Potter Heigham when he noticed a backlog of traffic building up over the bridge.

The cob swan squared up to traffic over Potter Heigham Bridge in the Norfolk Broads, while his mate egged him on from the side lines - Credit: Simon Crutchley

He said: "I was bemused to see a fully grown cob swan standing resolute in the middle of the road. A van and two cars had to come to a total halt in front of him.

"The traffic lights were changing, but nobody could move. Someone took it upon themselves to warn their fellow drivers on the other side that they would have to hang on a bit longer."

Eventually, after much hissing and grandstanding during Wednesday's incident, the swan joined his mate on the pavement.

The cob swan squared up to traffic over Potter Heigham Bridge in the Norfolk Broads, while his mate egged him on from the side lines - Credit: Simon Crutchley

You may also want to watch:

Mr Crutchley said: "I recognised the cob because I feed him down by the river.

"He's lovely really, but can be aggressive. It was clear nobody was moving him until he felt like moving himself."