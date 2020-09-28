Injured swan rescued from barbed hooks in Norfolk Broads

A swan had to be rescued after it became entangled in barbed hooks in a mooring basin in the Norfolk Broads.

The large hooks that were removed from the swan that was rescued in Wroxham. Picture: Wild Touch sanctuary

Staff and crew from Norfolk Broads Direct (NBD) boat hire company spotted the swan in trouble in Wroxham on September 22.

They contacted Ridlington-based Wild Touch Wildlife Sanctuary and the Broads Watch Safety and Rescue Team (BSWAR) who headed to the scene with swan bag and hook.

Initial attempts to capture the swan from pontoons were unsuccessful.

During the rescue attempt the injured swan was calling her mate who was trying to protect her.

BSWAR chief officer Paul Rice said: “With the assistance of two NBD crew using boats, the swan proved difficult to corner, but gentle persuasion and patience after 45 minutes of skilful helming the panicking swan was gently cornered and safely retrieved from the basin by BSWAR team member, George Elliot and transported to the Wild Touch Sanctuary, at Ridlington, for treatment.”

Broads Watch Safety and Rescue founder and chief officer Paul Rice said: “When the swan has recovered she will be returned to her partner at the same location, but in the meantime I would like to convey the teams’ thanks to the Norfolk Broads Direct crew for their assistance”.

Jessica, who runs Wild Touch, said: “On arrival, the swan was given pain killers to calm her so we were able to remove two large barbed treble hooks, one of which was wedged in her thigh, and using wire cutters to enable us to remove them with minimal further damage.

“The wounds were cleaned and treated with antiseptic cream to enable healing until she is well enough to be returned to her mate at Wroxham.”