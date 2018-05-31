Search

Advanced search

VE Day celebration cancelled after advice from prime minister

PUBLISHED: 11:18 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 25 March 2020

Swaffham's VE Day celebrations have been put on hold. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Swaffham's VE Day celebrations have been put on hold. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norfolk town’s VE Day celebrations have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Swaffham’s VE Day events have been put on hold after the prime minister urged communities across the UK to consider altering planned celebrations.

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, organiser of the service, said: “I am afraid that the coronavirus emergency has caused us to make the difficult decision to cancel the VE Day celebrations due to take place on the bank holiday weekend of May 8 to 10.

You may also want to watch:

“It is right and proper that people should be kept safe and healthy.”

The mayor of Swaffham, Jill Skinner, said: “The health and wellbeing of the town and visitors is paramount and so it is without question the correct action to take at this time.”

It is hoped the Swaffham event will be moved to the weekend of August 15 to 16 .

Further updates can be found on the Swaffham Town Council website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

Pier fenced off as tourists keep flocking to coast

Cromer Pier, which has been fenced off amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jon Williamson
Drive 24