VE Day celebration cancelled after advice from prime minister

Swaffham's VE Day celebrations have been put on hold. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norfolk town’s VE Day celebrations have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swaffham’s VE Day events have been put on hold after the prime minister urged communities across the UK to consider altering planned celebrations.

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, organiser of the service, said: “I am afraid that the coronavirus emergency has caused us to make the difficult decision to cancel the VE Day celebrations due to take place on the bank holiday weekend of May 8 to 10.

You may also want to watch:

“It is right and proper that people should be kept safe and healthy.”

The mayor of Swaffham, Jill Skinner, said: “The health and wellbeing of the town and visitors is paramount and so it is without question the correct action to take at this time.”

It is hoped the Swaffham event will be moved to the weekend of August 15 to 16 .

Further updates can be found on the Swaffham Town Council website.