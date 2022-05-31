News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk turbine will be East Anglia's tallest jubilee beacon

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:26 PM May 31, 2022
The viewing platform at the top of the wind turbine.

The Swaffham Ecocity Turbine is to be illuminated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Archant

A wind turbine in Swaffham will be illuminated to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - making it the tallest such beacon in East Anglia. 

The Swaffham Ecocity Turbine, which stands at more than 100 metres tall, will be lit up in royal purple and flaming red on Thursday, June 2. 

Beacon-lighting ceremonies in Norfolk and across the UK are due to take place at 9.45pm in celebration of the momentous occasion. 

The Swaffham Ecocity Turbine illuminated during a test ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration

The Swaffham Ecocity Turbine illuminated during a test ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration - Credit: Breckland Council

While the site of the iconic Swaffham turbine will be closed to the public, it is hoped the spectacle will be visible for miles around. 

Sam Chapman Allen, leader of Breckland Council, which has organised the illumination, said: "We are delighted to transform this iconic structure into the tallest beacon in East Anglia.

"Her Majesty and the royal family have a long association with Norfolk and Breckland. We are thrilled, therefore, to play our part in this national celebration, and to thank her for 70 years of wonderful service and dedication to our country."

Swaffham News

Don't Miss

Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Megan and Jordan

Investigations | Exclusive

'My wedding planner cancelled on me six days before my big day'

Joel Adams

person