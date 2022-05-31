Norfolk turbine will be East Anglia's tallest jubilee beacon

The Swaffham Ecocity Turbine is to be illuminated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Archant

A wind turbine in Swaffham will be illuminated to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - making it the tallest such beacon in East Anglia.

The Swaffham Ecocity Turbine, which stands at more than 100 metres tall, will be lit up in royal purple and flaming red on Thursday, June 2.

Beacon-lighting ceremonies in Norfolk and across the UK are due to take place at 9.45pm in celebration of the momentous occasion.

The Swaffham Ecocity Turbine illuminated during a test ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration - Credit: Breckland Council

While the site of the iconic Swaffham turbine will be closed to the public, it is hoped the spectacle will be visible for miles around.

Sam Chapman Allen, leader of Breckland Council, which has organised the illumination, said: "We are delighted to transform this iconic structure into the tallest beacon in East Anglia.

"Her Majesty and the royal family have a long association with Norfolk and Breckland. We are thrilled, therefore, to play our part in this national celebration, and to thank her for 70 years of wonderful service and dedication to our country."