Football club announce sponsorship with local firm

A football team in Norfolk has firmed up its relationship with the local business community by announcing a nearby estate agents as its newest sponsor.

Swaffham Town A Team, a grassroots football team, have announced Longsons Estate Agents, a Swaffham based estate agents as its tracksuit sponsor.

Joint Manager of the team, Jonny Cockerill said: “When I was informed that Longsons had agreed to sponsor us tracksuit tops I couldn’t be more pleased.

“It means a lot for a local team to get sponsorship especially during the current climate and couldn’t be more grateful to Longsons for providing us with tracksuit tops.

Director of the firm Gary Long said: “When we were asked, we didn’t hesitate at the prospect of sponsoring the training tracksuits for Swaffham Town A Team.

“The football club is central to the local community and it really is a privilege for Longsons to be able to play their part in contributing to the team this season.”