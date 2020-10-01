Swaffham’s best summer garden winners revealed
PUBLISHED: 08:53 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 01 October 2020
Abigail Nicholson
The winners of the Swaffham Town Council garden of the summer competition have been announced. Pictures: Swaffham Town Council
Winners of a town’s first virtual gardening competition have been revealed.
Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Sheila Payne won the Small Garden category. Picture: Shelia Payne
Over the summer, Swaffham Town Council asked residents to send in pictures of their gardens to be part of a virtual gardening competition.
The High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Roberts and Swaffham Town Mayor, Jill Skinner presented prizes to the winners of the competition in a covid-secure environment on Sunday, September 27.
Prizes were handed out by Lady Georgina Roberts High Sheriff of Norfolk with help from: Cllr Jill Skinner Mayor of Swaffham, Cllr Lindsay Beech who organised the event and the Swaffham Town Crier Nigel Wilkin who announced the winners. Picture: Swaffham Town Council
The ceremony, which took place at the historic Buttercross, crowned six winners across different categories.
Mayor, Mrs Skinner said: “We are very proud of what our gardeners have managed to achieve during lock down. Thanks to them, Swaffham is now a more beautiful place to live.
First place in the communal garden category, Suffield Court. Picture: Swaffham Town Council
“My thanks also go to Alan Gray, of East Ruston Old Vicarage Gardens and a regular guest on Radio Norfolk’s Saturday morning show “The Garden Party” for kindly judging our competition.”
The winners are runners up were as followed:
First place in the Collage garden category, Eileen Childs. Picture: Swaffham Town Council
Cottage Garden
1. Eileen Childs
Formal first place at the Swaffham Gardening Competition, Jeanne Flynn. Picture: Swaffham Town Council
2. Vanessa Gathercole
3. Susan Green
Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Jeanne Flynn won the Formal Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court
Children’s Garden
Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Sandra and Sandy Gourlay won the Modern Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court
1. Leo Williams
1. Rosa & Ivo Pickard
Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Leo Williams' garden was a joint winner of the Children's Garden category. Picture: Leo Williams
2. Archie Craske
3. Keeley Garrod
Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham. Eileen Childs' garden won the Cottage Garden category. Picture: Eileen Childs
Communal Garden
Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Suffield Court won the Communal Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court
1. Suffield Court
2. Swaffham Community Garden
3. Goodrick Place
3. The Shirehall
Formal Garden
1. Jeanne Flynn
2. Jane & Dave Gaunt
3. Jean Ponsford
Modern Garden
1. Sandra & Sandy Gourlay
2. Jan & Derek Toomer
3. Sharon Clouting
Small Garden
1. Sheila Payne
2. Stacey Parry
3. Susan Ogborne
