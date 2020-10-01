Swaffham’s best summer garden winners revealed

The winners of the Swaffham Town Council garden of the summer competition have been announced.

Winners of a town’s first virtual gardening competition have been revealed.

Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Sheila Payne won the Small Garden category. Picture: Shelia Payne Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Sheila Payne won the Small Garden category. Picture: Shelia Payne

Over the summer, Swaffham Town Council asked residents to send in pictures of their gardens to be part of a virtual gardening competition.

The High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Roberts and Swaffham Town Mayor, Jill Skinner presented prizes to the winners of the competition in a covid-secure environment on Sunday, September 27.

Prizes were handed out by Lady Georgina Roberts High Sheriff of Norfolk with help from: Cllr Jill Skinner Mayor of Swaffham, Cllr Lindsay Beech who organised the event and the Swaffham Town Crier Nigel Wilkin who announced the winners. Picture: Swaffham Town Council Prizes were handed out by Lady Georgina Roberts High Sheriff of Norfolk with help from: Cllr Jill Skinner Mayor of Swaffham, Cllr Lindsay Beech who organised the event and the Swaffham Town Crier Nigel Wilkin who announced the winners. Picture: Swaffham Town Council

The ceremony, which took place at the historic Buttercross, crowned six winners across different categories.

Mayor, Mrs Skinner said: “We are very proud of what our gardeners have managed to achieve during lock down. Thanks to them, Swaffham is now a more beautiful place to live.

First place in the communal garden category, Suffield Court. Picture: Swaffham Town Council First place in the communal garden category, Suffield Court. Picture: Swaffham Town Council

“My thanks also go to Alan Gray, of East Ruston Old Vicarage Gardens and a regular guest on Radio Norfolk’s Saturday morning show “The Garden Party” for kindly judging our competition.”

The winners are runners up were as followed:

First place in the Collage garden category, Eileen Childs. Picture: Swaffham Town Council First place in the Collage garden category, Eileen Childs. Picture: Swaffham Town Council

Cottage Garden

1. Eileen Childs

Formal first place at the Swaffham Gardening Competition, Jeanne Flynn. Picture: Swaffham Town Council Formal first place at the Swaffham Gardening Competition, Jeanne Flynn. Picture: Swaffham Town Council

2. Vanessa Gathercole

3. Susan Green

Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Jeanne Flynn won the Formal Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Jeanne Flynn won the Formal Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court

Children’s Garden

Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Sandra and Sandy Gourlay won the Modern Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Sandra and Sandy Gourlay won the Modern Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court

1. Leo Williams

1. Rosa & Ivo Pickard

Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Leo Williams' garden was a joint winner of the Children's Garden category. Picture: Leo Williams Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Leo Williams' garden was a joint winner of the Children's Garden category. Picture: Leo Williams

2. Archie Craske

3. Keeley Garrod

Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham. Eileen Childs' garden won the Cottage Garden category. Picture: Eileen Childs Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham. Eileen Childs' garden won the Cottage Garden category. Picture: Eileen Childs

Communal Garden

Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Suffield Court won the Communal Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court Over the summer a 'virtual' Covid Gardening Competition was held in Swaffham and the Covid-secure prize giving ceremony took place on 27 September. Suffield Court won the Communal Garden category. Picture: Suffield Court

1. Suffield Court

2. Swaffham Community Garden

3. Goodrick Place

3. The Shirehall

Formal Garden

1. Jeanne Flynn

2. Jane & Dave Gaunt

3. Jean Ponsford

Modern Garden

1. Sandra & Sandy Gourlay

2. Jan & Derek Toomer

3. Sharon Clouting

Small Garden

1. Sheila Payne

2. Stacey Parry

3. Susan Ogborne

