'Hero awards' launched to honour amazing people in town
- Credit: Breckland Council
Do you know somebody who has helped make Swaffham a better place, without asking for anything in return?
Swaffham Town Council (STC) would like to honour some of the achievements remarkable people in the town have made.
The Swaffham Heroes Awards will recognise people of all ages and walks of life who have inspired others with their determination and selflessness.
Jill Skinner, mayor of Swaffham, said: “This year more than ever it feels appropriate to acknowledge those who have gone the extra mile to help the community.
"I’m sure we all know someone who has inspired us during the pandemic.
"This is a great opportunity to give them some wider recognition and just say ‘thank you’.”
There will be several categories including charity fundraiser of the year, neighbour of the year, carer of the year, sportsperson of the year and volunteer of the year.
Nominations are open to any resident in Swaffham or someone who has contributed to the town, beyond their work commitments.
Application forms must be completed by the end of February and can be found on the STC website: swaffhamtowncouncil.gov.uk