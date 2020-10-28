Search

Town to host American themed market for Halloween

PUBLISHED: 15:07 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 28 October 2020

The Buttercross at Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Market traders and shopkeepers are going to deck their stalls and shop windows with stars, stripes and spooky decorations ahead of Halloween.

Swaffham Market stalls will be donning all things American on market day, Saturday, October 31.

Everyone is invited to come along dressed to impress American style and children are being encouraged to dress up in their most ghoulish outfits whilst they shop with their parents.

A spokesperson from Swaffham Town Council said: “The High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Roberts will be there to judge and present prizes for the best dressed market stall, shop window and fancy dress outfit.

“Dereham Magpies, a cheerleading squad that started up during lockdown, will entertain shoppers with their covid-secure dance routines under the town’s historic Buttercross.”

The East Coast Pirates, a classic American car club, together with local American military cars and motorbikes will be driving around the market place so that shoppers can admire them.

