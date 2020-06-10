Video

Vrooming great! What a drive-by surprise for Ellie-Rose’s 21st

Elli Rose Walker Suprise 21st Birthday Mustang drive by, organised by Mum Niki Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Ellie-Rose Walker was not expecting the 21st birthday of her dreams as coronavirus scuppered her plans.

But then she heard a familiar guttural roar – and it turned into a day she will never forget.

For her mum Niki Clark had organised a drive-by convoy of her favourite car, the Mustang, past the front of their Swaffham home.

Miss Walker said: “I just got back from picking up my nephew from school and my family wouldn’t let me in the house. Then I saw all my family driving by beeping their horns followed by the Mustangs.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, I was so shocked and happy. I couldn’t stop smiling and shaking.”

Mrs Clark, 50, had already cancelled the family birthday party and other plans fell through.

She said: “I didn’t know what else to do for her so arranged for some family and friends to take part in a drive-by to wish her a happy birthday.”

