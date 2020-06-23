Club raises thousands despite cancellation of annual fundraising event

PIctured is the 2019 Winning Team (Willgrass Cornish with president Stephen Ward and Paul Twite) of the Swaffham Rotary Charity Golf Day. Picture: SWAFFHAM ROTARY Archant

At a time when many clubs have been forced into temporary inaction, one has pulled together to donate thousands to charity - despite having to cancel its main fundraiser.

Due to take place on July 20, the Swaffham Rotary Charity Golf Day had become another casualty of the coronavirus restrictions.

The event, which has taken place annually for the past seven years, has raised almost £30,000 for local good causes. This year the main charity was The Alzheimer’s Society and its main sponsor was Adrian Flux Insurance.

In a fortunate twist of events, its general manager, Paul Twite, agreed that the sponsorship provided would be given to the charity.

The current rotary president, Stephen Ward, also gave funds from the President’s Fund and a further amount from the Swaffham Rotary Charity Fund, which means more than £2,500 has been presented to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Nicola Gardner, of the charity, said: “Words cannot express our feeling when we heard of this generous support.

“The need for funds at this time is absolutely critical and can help so much.”