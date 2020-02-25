Search

It couldn't have gone batter! Pancake Day race goes down a treat

PUBLISHED: 14:53 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 25 February 2020

An afternoon of Pancake Day racing went down a treat in Swaffham as teams competed for a special prize.

Around 30 contestants assembled at The Assembly House in Swaffham to watch and take part in the races, organised by the Swaffham Lions, for a chance to take home an engraved frying pan.

At 12pm, 16 teams of two started the competition and after three rounds of racing, only two remained.

Matilda and Rosadel from Sacred Heart School won the competition, which saw them having to run 100m and flip their pancakes.

This is the third year Sacred Heart School had taken home the engraved frying plan.

Dennis Tallon, Swaffham Lions activities chairman, said: "The atmosphere was really electric, It was a great afternoon.

"Let's just say the pancakes were not edible after the competition! We had to pick up a lot of them off the floor."

