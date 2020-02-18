Search

Two arrested after man taken to hospital with head injuries

PUBLISHED: 09:53 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 18 February 2020

Theatre Street in Swaffham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries following a fight in a town centre.

Two people have been arrested following the attack on the man aged in his 30s.

The fight took place on Sunday, February 16, at around 6pm on Theatre Street in Swaffham.

Police were called shortly after and found the man near to the back of The White Hart pub on London Street.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for further treatment.

A woman in her 30s, and from the Swaffham area, was arrested on suspicion of assault and suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

A man also aged in his 30s, and from the Norwich area, was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both have since been released on police bail until March 13.

