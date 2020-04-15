Team of ‘Easter bunnies’ deliver treats to families to spread cheer

Swaffham Lions joined forces with the White Hart in Swaffham to deliver over 200 Easter eggs around the town. Picture: Swaffham Lions Archant

Did you find an egg on your doorstep in Swaffham on Sunday? Here’s why.

Swaffham Lions joined forces with the White Hart in Swaffham to deliver over 200 Easter eggs around the town. Picture: Swaffham Lions Swaffham Lions joined forces with the White Hart in Swaffham to deliver over 200 Easter eggs around the town. Picture: Swaffham Lions

A team of volunteers from Swaffham Lions and The White Hart Pub hand delivered more than 200 chocolate eggs on Easter Sunday.

Nine of the lions, dubbed Easter bunnies, filled their cars at 7am to deliver the eggs which had been donated by businesses and people across the town.

a spokesperson from Swaffham Lions said: “The eggs had been donated by businesses and local people to add Easter cheer in this difficult time.

“Great care was taken to ensure government guidelines on social distancing were adhered too.”

One woman living on London Street said: “Thank you to the Easter bunny, whoever you are.

“I was so excited to come out my front door to go on shift and find a golden egg on the doormat, I nearly cried!”

Another resident, Claire Adcock, said: “Fantastic effort, sure you made a lot of people smile.”

