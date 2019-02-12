Pancake Day race a flippin’ success

The Swaffham and District Lions hold the annual pancake race is the town. Raceday winners Zak Stones and Andy Fernandes

A day of Pancake Day racing went down a treat in Swaffham as teams gathered to compete for a special prize.

The Swaffham and District Lions hold the annual pancake race is the town.

Around 60 contestants assembled at Plowright Place to watch and take part in the races, organised by the Swaffham Lions, for a chance to take home an engraved frying pan.

The day started with a race between children from the local nursery, before teams of year 7s from Sacred Heart School competed for the chance to race in the final.

The final race saw teams of two running around the course and having to flip their pancakes, with one of the school teams claiming victory and taking home the unique award.

Dennis Tallon, Swaffham Lions activities chairman, said: “It’s a really fun event. It’s about the fourth or fifth year that we’ve done it, just to keep the tradition going and have a bit of fun and get as many groups involved as possible.”

