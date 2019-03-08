Celebration marks 35 years of Swaffham Lions
PUBLISHED: 11:07 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 18 June 2019
Swaffham and District Lions
Thirty five years and still going strong, Swaffham and District Lions celebrated this significant milestone with a highly successful dinner and dance at Knights Hill Barn, King's Lynn.
35 years of the Swaffham and District Lions was celebrated with a dinner and dance at Knights Hill Barn in King's Lynn. Picture: Swaffham and District Lions
Other lions groups from Dereham and King's Lynn and Lionesses from Swaffham helped mark the occasion.
The vice district governor Ujjal Kular and Swaffham town mayor councillor Jill Skinner, congratulated Swaffham Lions on their past successes and looked forward to their continuing commitment to service in the community.
The vice district governor also delivered warm congratulations from the Lions International President Gudrun Yngvadottir to the club and presented John Collins, Swaffham Lions president, with a commemorative pin.
Music for the night was provided by local band Solid Gold.
