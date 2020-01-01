Search

Travel company staff walk 105 miles for each day new born baby spent in hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:21 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:21 14 May 2020

The Darkin family taking part in the 105-mile walk. From left to right: Edith Darkin, Jack Darkin, Ian Darkin, Francesca Darkin and Emma Darkin. Photo: Ian Darkin

Archant

Global tour managers and office staff from a Swaffham holiday company walked more than 100 miles last week for the NHS, raising £5,000 in the process.

Director and founder of One Traveller, Ian Darkin, organised the fundraiser for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s (NNUH) neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where one of his baby girls spent 105 days after her December birth.

Mr Darkin and his wife Emma welcomed twin girls on December 12, 2019. Both were born prematurely with baby Edith weighing just 600g.

Having spent three and a half months in the unit, Edith joined her sister Francesca Grace and four-year-old brother Jack at home on March 26 and is thankfully on her way to recovery.

The One Traveller family decided to complete a combined 105-mile walk on Friday, May 8, beginning at 1.05pm.

Staff in five different countries took part in the mammoth task - including the UK, Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Russia.

Participants were aged from four to 82 years old, and three generations of the Darkin family did their stint.

Those involved walked in their homes and gardens due to former lockdown restrictions limiting everyone to an hour of daily outdoor exercise.

Mr Darkin said: “One Traveller completed the 105 miles on Friday and it was truly a team effort.

“Ages ranged from four to 82 years old with our office and family members in Norfolk as well as overseas team members participating by walking miles in their homes and gardens.

“In these challenging times it gave us a real feeling of positivity and lifted everyone’s spirits.

“We have now reached our target of £5,000 which will go to the NICU at the NNUH.

“We remain eternally grateful to the NICU team, and all the heroes of the NHS, who took excellent care of our daughters and us.”

Overall, 29 participants took part with an average of 3.63 miles walked each.

People still able to donate by following this link: www.onetraveller.co.uk/nicu







