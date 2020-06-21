Search

Advanced search

Footballers launch new team in lockdown after funding boost

PUBLISHED: 06:09 22 June 2020

Ashley Rowland has set up a new Swaffham football team during lockdown with the help of UK Power Networks funding. Picture: UK Power Networks

Ashley Rowland has set up a new Swaffham football team during lockdown with the help of UK Power Networks funding. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

A Swaffham man who formed a new football team during lockdown is desperate for restrictions to ease so they can train and play together for the first time.

Ashley Rowland, 27, has reunited a group of friends virtually during the Coronavirus pandemic and set up a new team Swaffham Town A, as a reserve side for the existing Swaffham Town club.

The squad will be made of players from the town and is designed to build on the sense of community spirit which has grown through the lockdown period.

Mr Rowland, who will captain the new side, said: “Myself and others wanted to start a new football team within our town where the most of the players would be made up of local residents.

“We wanted to encourage people to get back into sport as a number of them have been out of action for a while and are keen to get back.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m a central midfielder who played for another club, Watton, last season, but I’ve contacted friends I used to play with in earlier years and they are desperate to take up the sport again.”

Mr Rowland, who works as a faults scheduler in Kings Lynn for UK Power Networks, has received a £250 Team Sport grant from his company to cover some of the set-up costs.

The team has secured a place in the Crown and Fire Central and South Norfolk league for next season and will use the money from the electricity distributor to buy training equipment.

Mr Rowland said: “There are restrictions in place at the moment, but we have started running to get ourselves fit and, when the rules allow, can’t wait to get training with the new equipment and kit my company’s funding will provide.

“There has been a fantastic reaction locally to us doing this and we’ll be closely tied to the existing Swaffham Town club, we’ll be able to give match experience to some of their youth players for example. We can’t wait for the league to start for what will be a huge and exciting challenge.”

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Public warned to avoid area over suspected explosive device find

An overgrown Second World War Home Guard shelter beside Costessey Lane which has been closed after a suspected mortar was found in the nearby River Wensum. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Most Read

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Public warned to avoid area over suspected explosive device find

An overgrown Second World War Home Guard shelter beside Costessey Lane which has been closed after a suspected mortar was found in the nearby River Wensum. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things from Norwich City’s damaging defeat to Southampton

Nathan Redmond sealed Southampton's 3-0 win as he returned to face former club Norwich City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Extended hours to use concessionary bus passes comes to an end

Concessionary bus pass holders will not be able to get free travel before 9.30am again from Monday, June 22. Photo: Steve Adams

Driver tells of narrow miss with car in police chase travelling 70mph the wrong way

A driver in a stolen car involved in a police chase drove the wrong way up Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Google
Drive 24